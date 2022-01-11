'I'm mentally at a place where I can't afford to freely give any more' — Moshe Ndiki gets real

Moshe Ndiki has set the tone for the new year, making it known he wants people in his life to reciprocate.

The actor and media personality took to Instagram on Sunday to speak of his mental state.

"I'm mentally at a place where I can't afford to freely give any more. Meaning if I love you I need for you to love me back. If I care about you I need for you to care about me too.

"If I sacrificed for you I need sacrifices in return. If I protect you I need to be protected. My mental capacity won't allow me to keep mourning from an empty cup. I can't afford to accept one-sided love and energy any more. We all deserve to be poured into as we pour into others." he wrote.