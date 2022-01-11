'I'm mentally at a place where I can't afford to freely give any more' — Moshe Ndiki gets real
Moshe Ndiki has set the tone for the new year, making it known he wants people in his life to reciprocate.
The actor and media personality took to Instagram on Sunday to speak of his mental state.
"I'm mentally at a place where I can't afford to freely give any more. Meaning if I love you I need for you to love me back. If I care about you I need for you to care about me too.
"If I sacrificed for you I need sacrifices in return. If I protect you I need to be protected. My mental capacity won't allow me to keep mourning from an empty cup. I can't afford to accept one-sided love and energy any more. We all deserve to be poured into as we pour into others." he wrote.
Somizi has made a similar resolution, saying he was done explaining himself.
“My first resolution in 2022 is that if you ever hear anything about me, whether you edit it or believe it or you don't, it's none of my business. Don't involve me. I'm not explaining myself to anybody any more, life is too short.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.