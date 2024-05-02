Motoring

Ryan Searle appointed new sales director of Ford SA

By Herald Reporter - 02 May 2024

Ford SA has appointed Ryan Searle as its new sales director to bolster the group’s upward sales trajectory.

The St Andrews College alumnus has three decades of experience in local and international retail sales, marketing, dealer development and management...

