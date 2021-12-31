DJ Ms Ducasse died of 'complications related to abdominal surgery'
The family of popular musician Karabo “Miss Ducasse” Mokanyane has confirmed the star passed away this week from complications related to abdominal surgery.
When the news broke on Wednesday that the DJ had died, many were scrambling to make sense of what had happened. Tributes poured in from across the nation, with many taking to social media to share their fondest memories of her and offer their condolences.
In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, Miss Ducasse's family said they were grateful for the love they have received since the news broke.
“Even as we try to come to terms with this sudden loss, we wish to acknowledge the outpouring of love, support and condolences we have experienced on various platforms. We have also been inundated with personal calls and visits to express sympathy.
“The past 24 hours have demonstrated the love and respect Karabo enjoyed from her peers and, most importantly, her fan base. For this, we are indebted to the industry that she loved so dearly.”
The star escaped a “near-death experience”, just a few days earlier, sharing it with fans and friends.
To think I almost died…That is trauma beyond anything. No one should experience this. I’m still not well not sure how long for but damn I want to live. Everyday I ask God for life and to live. Tired of needles and everything else ❤️🙏🏾😭— Miss Ducasse (@Karabo_Ducasse) December 20, 2021
Reacting to news of Miss Ducasse's passing, business mogul Carol Bouwer thanked the star for her music, love and friendship.
She said heaven must be have had a classy and luxurious welcome for the star.
"What an extraordinary life. What a beautiful heart. Even in this endeavour you were thorough and took every precaution but heaven needed more pure souls and yours came second to none.
"If ever there was a soirée I wished to attend, it would have to be the one to receive you into the next realm. Everyone will have bathed in milk, they will be dipped in oil, cloaked in love, glory and pure cotton (if not silk). Nothing with you was ever synthetic".
Haai, guys. 😢 Wow. 💔💔💔💔😭 May you rest in eternal peace, Karabo. May it be a serene, blissful journey back home, angel. 🙏🏾❤️— 4436 OUT NOW (@Boity) December 29, 2021
I love you! Till we meet again. Rest well sis. 💔💔 @Karabo_Ducasse pic.twitter.com/zUMNjAsrJF— Cubique DJ (@CubiqueDJ) December 29, 2021
We truly do fail each other as friends. I can’t say I picked up the phone to check on you this year. Got too caught up. Now I’ll never get that chance again. Gone too soon. Rest easy @Karabo_Ducasse. Till we meet again… 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/dSZFY9Cm7K— Refiloe Ramogase (@refiloer) December 29, 2021
