Warriors spinner Jacobs itching to get back to franchise action

Warriors leg-spinner Kyle Jacobs is looking forward to building on a solid start to his professional career as he heads into the second half of the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series Division 1 in 2022.



Jacobs, who made his debut for the Eastern Cape franchise at the start of the domestic campaign in the CSA T20 Knockout Challenge in October, showed glimpses of his potential with three wickets in the four matches he played in the competition...