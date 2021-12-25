Rapper Big Zulu responds to Siv Ngesi’s boxing challenge

It's been an interesting few days in celebville since rapper Cassper Nyovest knocked out Slik Talk in their boxing match.

Other celebs felt the need to pick their opponents if they were given a chance to box, and media personality Siv Ngesi got mixed up in the fun.

On Twitter he challenged rapper Big Zulu and said he could "embarrass him live" if they had their time in the ring. Instead of taking up the offer, the rapper born in KwaZulu-Natal ducked and dived without a clear answer.

He responded in a tweet in isiZulu saying: “Go and wear trousers and stop playing in panties. I don’t fight with women”.

It's unclear why the rapper was calling the media personality a woman, but Siv gave a classic clap back by posting his alter ego Sivanna.

“Sounds like an excuse to me big guy. I would own you while I wear heels, dress and makeup! You won’t even survive one round.”

Tweeps warned the rapper not to be taken in by the hype and said Siv could box. They shared an old video of him knocking out someone with just one punch.

One tweep thought it would do Siv good if he could stay put, reminding him of the notorious lives of taxi drivers.

“Big Zulu is a taxi owner. Do you even know what happens to a person who messes up with taxi owners?”