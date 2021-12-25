‘Please Step In’ host and HIV activist Angie Diale died due to pneumonia

Veteran TV presenter and activist Angie Diale has been hailed as someone who effortlessly dedicated her life to helping others.

Tributes have been pouring in since her death was announced yesterday. The Diale family confirmed Mam' Angie's death.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, the family said the cause of death was pneumonia and Mam' Angie died on Thursday morning at Leratong Hospital.

“She was complaining of shortness of breath and was subsequently treated at Tshepo Temba Hospital yesterday and later transferred to Leratong Hospital, where she sadly passed in the early hours. The cause of death has been confirmed to be pneumonia,” the statement read.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, family spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng shared details of the memorial service scheduled for next week.

“The memorial will be held on Monday at 12pm in Meadowlands zone 9, opposite her home,. We will share the details of the funeral. It is going to be on Wednesday.”

Tweeps have been in a state of disbelief and shock since the news broke.

Mam' Angie is survived by her mother Mirriam Mosala, husband Billy Diale, brother Kenosi “Solo” Tau, children Olerato and Tshepa and grandson Oitumetse.

Mam' Angie was a celebrated HIV activist and health and relationship counsellor. She was a reality TV host on Please Step In and presented Relate on SABC1.

Here are some reactions from tweeps who loved the veteran presenter: