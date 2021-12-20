Actors Mzwandile and Nolwazi Ngubeni say 'I do' in traditional style
Actors Nolwazi and Mzwandile Ngubeni have tied the knot traditionally after being married for five years.
The pair have been together for a decade and have been joined at the hip since they said their I dos. They have also been blessed with two children.
The couple took to Instagram to share pictures of their lovely ceremony.
Nolwazi explained that the couple only had a small lunch when they tied the knot in a civil ceremony.
“Five years ago we signed and had a lunch at our house with close friends and family. This year we decided to celebrate.”
Dr Musa and his wife, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, attended the ceremony, with the star sharing on Instagram that he was also celebrating — four months of wedded bliss to his wifey.
“Thank you Nolwaz and Mzwandile for allowing me to bless you guys with my presence. Allowing me to bestow the wisdom only a married man can bestow onto a young couple like yourselves.”
Here's a look at the ceremony:
