Motoring

Christmas gifts for the petrol heads in your life

From watches to luggage and toys, make your car-loving family or friends happy this festive season

By Phuti Mpyane - 20 December 2021
Shaped like a racing seat, this makes an ideal mobile phone stand for a motorsport enthusiast.
Shaped like a racing seat, this makes an ideal mobile phone stand for a motorsport enthusiast.
Image: Supplied

It's that time again, where friends and family exchange gifts. We have selected some choice gift ideas we think petrol heads of any age in your circle will be only too happy to unwrap.

BUCKET-STYLE CELLPHONE STAND

The mobile device has taken over modern life and this racing-inspired phone stand will ensure motorsport enthusiasts can watch their favourite sport while their phone is perched in a stylish holder.

R651 (www.etsy.com)

These phone chargers are shaped like those used for Tesla electric cars.
These phone chargers are shaped like those used for Tesla electric cars.
Image: Supplied

TESLA CHARGING STATION

While still on mobile accessories, this Tesla Supercharger is perfect for a fan of electric cars. A cellphone or tablet charging device, it fits USB-C and is designed for Android and Apple devices.

R392 (www.etsy.com)

A nifty gift for travellers.
A nifty gift for travellers.
Image: Supplied

TWO-SIDED CAR LAPTOP DESK

This is an ideal gift for the traveller, allowing them to save time and avoid crowded places by working or eating in the comfort of their vehicle.

R327 (www.etsy.com)

The name's Bond, James Bond.
The name's Bond, James Bond.
Image: Supply

JAMES BOND ASTON MARTIN DB5 — GOLDFINGER EDITION

This one is for Her Majesty’s tykes. This Playmobil toy comes with authentic gadgets, including passenger ejector seat and revolving number plates.

R1,120, excluding shipping. (www.astonmartin.co.uk)

Let Lamborghini help you make a statement.
Let Lamborghini help you make a statement.
Image: Supplied

YELLOW LAMBORGHINI LUGGAGE

Colourful and expressive luggage is always fashionable, especially in airport corridors and for quick identification at the luggage carousel. This Lamborghini trolley case is a good option for a funky personality and would be perfect hauled out of a yellow Huracán, Aventador or Urus.

R3,218 (lamborghini.com)

Your youngsters will be the envy of their friends with the Porsche 917k Junior.
Your youngsters will be the envy of their friends with the Porsche 917k Junior.
Image: Supplied

PORSCHE 917K JUNIOR

Miniature toy cars are all the rage, but a toy inspired by the prototype that gave Porsche its first overall Le Mans wins in 1970 will separate your tyke from the rest. This half-scale Porsche 917K is finished in Salzburg Red and White, Gulf Blue and Orange, or Martini White and Blue, and only a handful are built each year. It’s powered by a 6kW electric motor.

R160,000 (collectingcars.com)

The Reservoir Supercharged watch.
The Reservoir Supercharged watch.
Image: Supplied

RESERVOIR SUPERCHARGED

The motorsport timepiece world is dishing out an amazing array of designs, but this Swiss-made Reservoir Supercharged series is a detour from the norm. Inspired by automobiles and instruments, the retrograde minute and jumping hour replace the traditional three hands of regular watches, and the device's power reserve is styled like a fuel gauge. They come in different colour combinations.

R70,000 (reservoir-watch.com)

Keep the rain at bay with a Mercedes-Benz 300SL umbrella.
Keep the rain at bay with a Mercedes-Benz 300SL umbrella.
Image: Supplied

300SL UMBRELLA

With much of SA gripped by rain, this brown 300 SL-theme compact umbrella, comprising a steel shaft, 100% polyester canopy with special water and dirt-repellent coating and fibreglass/metal ribs is a good companion for fans of the tri-star brand.

R477 (mercedes-benz-classic-store.com).

The Hugo Boss relaxed tracksuit.
The Hugo Boss relaxed tracksuit.
Image: Supplied

HUGO BOSS TRACKSUIT

Long drives require a relaxed environment in the right type of threads. A quality tracksuit by German luxury fashion house Hugo Boss is the ideal garb for lounging about the house or reeling in the miles.

R5,300 (www.hugo-boss.co.za)

Mazda X Mizuno driving shoes will keep you comfortable on any journey.
Mazda X Mizuno driving shoes will keep you comfortable on any journey.
Image: Supplied

MAZDA X MIZUNO

If you want to buy a gift for a person who takes their sports driving seriously, Japanese carmaker Mazda and sportswear brand Mizuno have created what they believe is the ultimate driving shoe. It’s made from authentic and synthetic leather, with a rubber sole. The area around the ankle uses posture-control technology for less strain on the muscles when accelerating and braking.

R5,000 a pair (Mazda.com)

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Cops behaving badly — what is the solution?
Rachel Kolisi shares her heart for the Kolisi Foundation

Most Read