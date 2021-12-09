WATCH | Samthing Soweto’s hilarious response to Jub Jub dissing his singing

Samthing Soweto has jokingly reacted to Jub Jub's remarks about his singing skills.

This comes after Jub Jub took jabs at the singer during his interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG. The TV personality and musician shed light on how the Ndikhokhele remix came about and how Samthing Soweto refused to work with him.

Jub Jub also said he was confused by Samthing Soweto turning him down while legendary gospel stars Rebecca Malope and Benjamin Dube were willing to work with him.

“He sings like a harlot,” he said.

“I’ve been in the game longer than him. It’s f***ed up, its a bad attitude. What they did is wrong.”

Samthing Soweto took to Twitter to post a video of him singing the song.

Watch the video below: