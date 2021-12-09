WATCH | Samthing Soweto’s hilarious response to Jub Jub dissing his singing
Samthing Soweto has jokingly reacted to Jub Jub's remarks about his singing skills.
This comes after Jub Jub took jabs at the singer during his interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG. The TV personality and musician shed light on how the Ndikhokhele remix came about and how Samthing Soweto refused to work with him.
Jub Jub also said he was confused by Samthing Soweto turning him down while legendary gospel stars Rebecca Malope and Benjamin Dube were willing to work with him.
“He sings like a harlot,” he said.
“I’ve been in the game longer than him. It’s f***ed up, its a bad attitude. What they did is wrong.”
Samthing Soweto took to Twitter to post a video of him singing the song.
Watch the video below:
Fans quickly picked up the singer was responding to Jub Jub's remarks about him.
Rapper Cassper Nyovest was among the many who reacted to the video, assuring him he was talented and had a beautiful voice.
“You voice is magical,” Cassper wrote.
Take a look at the other reactions below:
Lol.....Jub Jub wa painelwa, his level of entitlement is on steroids— My name is Joy 🌈 (@phly_jellow) December 4, 2021
Some something there.. 👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/INxxugVKPZ— YOLO For Real. (@ImOnlyGtngOlder) December 4, 2021
Jub Jub’s comment about Samthing Soweto rejecting him for Ndikhokhele remix tells you everything you need to know about how he takes rejection and what he in turn does to regain the little power he has left… Cringe— Xolani Ndlovu (@XolanWaleKenhuk) December 7, 2021
Jub Jub's controversial interview on the podcast that has more than 900 000 views on YouTube landed the Uyajola 99 presenter in hot water after he made derogatory comments about actress Amanda du-Pont and his ex-girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.
Jub Jub recently released a statement recently apologising to Amanda.
Read the statement below:
