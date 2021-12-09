Young SA scientists recognised for their apps at science fair in Turkey

Two computer boffins from the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists have won awards at the Buca International Music, Science, Engineering Energy Fair in Turkey after impressing judges with their mobile apps.

Eskom said Kutlwano Tshatiwa, a grade 11 pupil at Gabonewe High School in the North West, was awarded a gold medal and the international representative award for the project “Mathgeek”, which he developed without any formal training.

The app by Tshatiwa, released on October 17 this year, allows learners to browse through mathematics examples and learners can practise their mathematics skills through quizzes.

“I actually feel great about the awards, knowing I represented my country well. It was honestly very frightening considering I wasn't just representing my school, my region or province alone any more, but above that, the whole country.

“What inspired my project was the idea of helping learners who struggle with mathematics,” Tshatiwa said.

Shadia Akter, a grade 11 pupil at New Orleans Secondary School in Paarl in the Western Cape, was awarded a silver medal for an app she developed to help schools screen large numbers of learners efficiently for Covid-19.

The name of Akter’s application is “Covid-19 screening app”. It is not available for download yet.

“Winning a silver medal at such a reputable science fair is incredibly surreal. I feel ecstatic,” Akter said.