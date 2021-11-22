‘Cheers to team Berries. You did it’ — ‘Idols SA’ winner still in shock

Idols SA season 17 wrapped up last night with Berenike Trytsman, aka Berry, the winner who walked away with the R1m cash prize and a deal with record label Kalawa Jazmee.

Throughout her Idols journey Berry has been praised for her consistency and personal growth on the show.

A proud and shocked Berry took to Instagram to thank team "maberana" for their unwavering support.

“I think I still need time to process everything, I'm still in shock and so overwhelmed by messages of love and support. But I'm here to give team Berries the love they deserve. Thank you for sticking with me throughout this journey. We won! A special mention to the amazing @ram_joyce and @noonoosnook for all the campaigning and hard work you put in. I love you.”