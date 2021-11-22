IN PICS | Body parts case: Flavio Hlabangwane back in the dock

The man whose fridge allegedly contained body parts, Flavio Hlabangwane, appeared at the Protea Glen magistrate’s court on Monday.

Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said police were trying to determine the identity of the victim, saying forensic and DNA testing had not been concluded.

The head was found a 23-minute drive from the Soweto home where body parts were apparently discovered in the accused’s fridge by a female friend.