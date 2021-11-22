News

IN PICS | Body parts case: Flavio Hlabangwane back in the dock

By TimesLIVE - 22 November 2021
Flavio Hlabangwane appears before the Protea Glen magistrate’s court to account for body parts allegedly found in his fridge.
Image: Dianne Hawker

The man whose fridge allegedly contained body parts, Flavio Hlabangwane, appeared at the Protea Glen magistrate’s court on Monday. 

Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said police were trying to determine the identity of the victim, saying forensic and DNA testing had not been concluded.

The head was found a 23-minute drive from the Soweto home where body parts were apparently discovered in the accused’s fridge by a female friend.

Flavio Hlabangwane, 26, has to account for body parts allegedly found in his fridge.
Image: Dianne Hawker
The case against Flavio Hlabangwane shocked SA after body parts were allegedly found in his fridge.
Image: Belinda Pheto
Flavio Hlabangwane, 26, appearing in the Protea Glen magistrate's court on Monday.
Image: Belinda Pheto
The arrest of Flavio Hlabangwane has left his family shocked and the community demanding answers.
Image: Belinda Pheto
Flavio Hlabangwane in the dock at the Protea Glen magistrate's court.
Image: Belinda Pheto
Flavio Hlabangwane's girlfriend allegedly found body parts in his fridge. Police are now tasked with finding out the identity of the remains.
Image: Belinda Pheto

Muridili said more missing body parts are being sought. They are possibly connected to a 23-year-old woman from Soshanguve in Pretoria.

