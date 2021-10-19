Here’s what to do if you want be on 'Big Brother Mzansi' season 3

South Africans who showed great enthusiasm over the news that reality TV show Big Brother Mzansi is back with season 3 can now get in on the action with auditions opening.

An official notice has been shared by MultiChoice on their Mzansi Magic website instructing reality TV star wannabes how they can go about auditioning to become part of the coveted cast.

Here are the details:

When do auditions open?

Tuesday, October 19 at 07h00

When do the auditions close?

Saturday, November 6 at 17h00

Where are the auditions taking place?

On the official, online audition portal.

How to enter:

Go to the this link: Then to enter click on the banner at the bottom of the page.

Some rules:

Any submissions made outside this time frame (October 19 to November 6 2021) will not be considered.

Before you begin the submission process, please carefully read and accept the terms and conditions.

Ensure that you’ve completed all the fields in the form and double check that your contact information is correct so the organisers can reach you.

Watch the video below: