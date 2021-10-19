Here’s what to do if you want be on 'Big Brother Mzansi' season 3
South Africans who showed great enthusiasm over the news that reality TV show Big Brother Mzansi is back with season 3 can now get in on the action with auditions opening.
An official notice has been shared by MultiChoice on their Mzansi Magic website instructing reality TV star wannabes how they can go about auditioning to become part of the coveted cast.
Here are the details:
When do auditions open?
Tuesday, October 19 at 07h00
When do the auditions close?
Saturday, November 6 at 17h00
Where are the auditions taking place?
On the official, online audition portal.
How to enter:
Go to the this link: Then to enter click on the banner at the bottom of the page.
Some rules:
Any submissions made outside this time frame (October 19 to November 6 2021) will not be considered.
Before you begin the submission process, please carefully read and accept the terms and conditions.
Ensure that you’ve completed all the fields in the form and double check that your contact information is correct so the organisers can reach you.
Watch the video below:
M-Net released an official statement last week confirming that the reality show is back.
“Just in time to heat up summer! MultiChoice Group and Banijay are pleased to announce that the much-loved Big Brother Mzansi will be making its highly anticipated return to your screens soon, and it promises to be as exciting, entertaining, and action-packed as ever. Big Brother Mzansi is one of 69 adaptations of the Big Brother format worldwide and this year marks 20 years since the first ever Big Brother SA,” read the statement.
Mzansi is ready to welcome the reality show that creates stars.
The one thing most tweeps seem to agree on is that they would like to see new faces on the show. It seems tweeps have no more appetite for mainstream celebs who they see on TV and hear on their radios.
In addition, they would like the show to go with people who do not already have a platform ... so no Instagram/Facebook and Twitter celebrities, vloggers or influencers.