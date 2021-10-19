Mdodana wants to leave legacy of excellence at Maties
Netball coach has eyes on extending her term at Stellenbosch and winning the Varsity League
Former Proteas netball captain and head coach of Stellenbosch University, Zanele Mdodana, aims to leave a legacy of excellence at Maties.
Mdodana was speaking at the BLC Attorneys Client Coffee Morning event where she was the guest of honour on Tuesday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.