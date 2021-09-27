Doja Cat calls for help to end ‘devastating hunger crisis’ in Africa

SA-born international star Doja Cat has taken to social media to raise awareness about the “devastating hunger crisis” in Africa to her more than 3.5 million global followers.

The star, daughter of Yizo Yizo actor Dumisani Dlamini, has made a name for herself as one of the biggest artists in the world.

She brought it back to her roots this past weekend when she took to Twitter with an emotional plea for help.