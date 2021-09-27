'No places of rich or poor, you belong together'- Malema wants to build RDP houses in Sandton

EFF leader Julius Malema has vowed to build RDP houses in affluent suburbs in the north of Johannesburg should the party take over after the November 1 local government elections.

Malema, speaking at the party's 2021 election manifesto launch on Sunday, said the EFF was identifying a “piece of land” in Sandton on which to build RDP Houses.

He said building the houses would promote integrated human settlements, saying the rich and poor must live together.

“The EFF is going to identify a piece of land in Sandton and we are going to build RDP houses. We must not have places of the rich and places of the poor. We must bring you together because you belong together.

He said EFF-run municipalities would also implement a “property wealth tax” on all those who resided in suburban areas to subsidise basic services for the poor.