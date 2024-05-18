Mountain Zebra Park providing dining with a difference for visitors
Guests at the serene and rugged Mountain Zebra National Park can now look forward to an immersive food adventure under a starry night sky.
The bush braai, an unusual option where guests can wine and dine surrounded by expansive bushy terrain, is a delightful new offering that adds to the overall visitor experience...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.