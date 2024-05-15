‘It was not easy for me’: Khanya Nqolase justifies her conduct on ‘The Ultimatum South Africa’

Netflix reality star Khanya Nqolase from Ultimatum South Africa has released an apology to viewers of the show after swearing at her boyfriend Nkateko and her co-stars
On Tuesday night Khanya got viewers' tongues wagging on social media, with many labelling her as an “abusive” and “mean” woman as she shot up trends lists.
Khanya issued the ultimatum to an unsure Nkateko, but her treatment of him on the show had viewers boiling. Khanya was heard hurling insults at Nkateko about his teeth and she threw a bottle of wine at him.
Khanya, 34, took to her timeline to share a statement.
“I understand if some of you may feel like I was out of line with some of my words and actions. It was an intense experience for me and I handled it the best way I could. Just like it was not easy for other cast members watching their partners with other people, it was not easy for me too.
“I acknowledge I’m a strong personality and I say things that others only dare to think. TV aside, we are dealing with real people and real emotions. It’s in the past and a lot has happened since, including healing and transformation.”
Image: Instagram/ Khanya Nqolase
