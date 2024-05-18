Sweet success with handmade baby items
Kimberly Whittle takes the plunge to open business providing everything for newborns
Wanting to offer other East London moms handmade baby items and with no sewing experience, resident Kimberly Whittle decided to start Sweet Adeline.
Kicking off her business in 2018 after the birth of her daughter, Whittle, 35, said she had no clue how to sew at first...
