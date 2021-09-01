Khanyi Mbau says she's 'well & alive' after bae claims she's 'gone missing'

Media personality Khanyi Mbau has responded to TshisaLIVE to say that she is “well and alive” and not “missing” as alluded to by her boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga on his Instagram Live Stories that have gone viral.

South Africans were left concerned for the media personality's safety after her boyfriend said he had apparently not seen her since “dropping her off at the salon” where they are currently on holiday in Dubai, UAE.

Responding to TshisaLIVE's request for comment in her Instagram inbox, Khanyi provided a brief statement.

“I am well and alive, thank you. I appreciate you all,” she wrote.

See screenshot of the response below: