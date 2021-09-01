‘He leaves a deep void and great legacy’ — tributes pour in for former MKMVA leader Kebby Maphatsoe

Politicians and members of the public have conveyed messages of condolence after the passing of Kebby Maphatsoe, former leader of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA).

Former spokesperson of the now-disbanded MKMVA, Carl Niehaus, confirmed the news on Tuesday.

“President Maphatsoe was instrumental in the formation of the MKMVA and led it with dedication and distinction. Comrade Maphatsoe played a pivotal role in the establishment of the department of military veterans and the SA National Military Veterans. He leaves a deep void and a great legacy,” Niehaus said.

The ANC parliamentary caucus said it was shocked by Maphatsoe’s untimely passing.

“The ANC parliamentary caucus has today learnt with shock and sadness of the passing of ANC MP comrade Kebby Emmanuel Ramaotoana Maphatsoe.

“Comrade Maphatsoe became a MP in 2014 and was currently serving as a whip of the study group on sports, arts and culture.

“He previously served in the portfolio committee on police and was deputy minister of defence and military veterans from 2014 to 2019,” said ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina.

Tributes poured in for Maphatsoe on social media, with many remembering his strength and dedication to the MKMVA.