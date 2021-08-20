A burning ambition to succeed

Phumza Dyantyi is a key member of SA team helping to quell Canada’s wildfires

PREMIUM

From a small village in Keiskammahoek to general manager of the Working on Fire (WOF) programme in the Eastern Cape, Phumza Dyantyi says the only fire she never wants to extinguish is her burning desire to make an even bigger success of her life.



The 47-year-old says she is unfazed that she works in a largely a male-dominated field...