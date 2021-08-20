Fewer young children inoculated due to pandemic
The coronavirus pandemic has negatively affected the rate of immunisation of children under the age of one in the province, with many not up to date with their necessary vaccinations.
Eastern Cape health department head Dr Rolene Wegner said fear of contracting Covid-19 was among the main contributors to the dwindling number of parents and caregivers taking their toddlers to be inoculated...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.