THE HERALD BOOK CLUB | Thrilling August reads from Park, Dlanga

The gripping novel Blood Trail by Tony Park and the hilarious It’s the Answers for Me by Khaya Dlanga are August’s Books of the Month.

Blood Trail is the first Tony Park book I have read and I was not disappointed.

This thrilling read kept me on the edge of my seat and I could not put this book down.

The story takes place in SA’s Sabi Sand Game Reserve during the Covid-19 pandemic.

SA is under strict lockdown rules and the tourism sector is suffering.

People are getting desperate and crime is on the up.

One morning, during a virtual game drive, viewers are shocked when a safari game drive with ace trackers Mia and Bongani turns into a chase for a rhino poacher.

The viewers get a first-hand glimpse of the brutality of poaching.