THE HERALD BOOK CLUB | Winter reads that will add to the chills

But I am sure my neighbourhood has nothing compared to the residents of picture-perfect Willow Close.

The story centres on Conrad and Nina Best, a young couple who move into their dream home in Willow Close.

On the day they move in, they discover that one of the residents, 13-year-old Chloe Church, has been murdered in the park behind their road.

The residents of Willow Close are shocked by the brutal murder but as the police do their detective work, they discover every resident has a secret.

The murder is a catalyst for other crimes some of the residents are hiding.

Everyone is a suspect now.

This book is an enjoyable and easy read.

Even though I thought it was quite obvious from the beginning who the murderer was, it is still a worthwhile read.

The book brings up some serious issues around mental health and the impact we can have on another person.

Pearse has a vivid imagination and some of the stories she creates for her characters are shocking, but somewhat realistic.

It just goes to show, you never know what goes on behind closed doors.