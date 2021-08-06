Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo's family give update on actress's health

The Mdoda family has thanked SA for the outpouring of love and support after Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo's announcement that she was ill in hospital.

In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, the Mdoda family confirmed Thembisa's diagnosis, saying that she tested positive for Covid-19 and that her hospitalisation followed as a result of the actress having also had an allergic reaction.

“The Mdoda family would like to thank all of you for all the calls and messages concerning our beloved daughter Thembisa Nxumalo (Nee Mdoda) after a tweet regarding her health.”

Thembisa is at the Sandton Mediclinic.

“She is indeed hospitalised and receiving the best medical care at the Sandton Mediclinic. She was diagnosed with long Covid-19 which was further aggravated by an allergy. We are fortunate the doctors diagnosed her in time and are treating her with the utmost care.”

The family has assured the nation that Thembisa is in good spirits and well taken care of and believe she will be discharged in a couple of days.

“Thembisa is in good spirits and well taken care of and will be released in the next few days. The family is grateful for your love and support during this time, it truly doesn’t go unnoticed. You will be hearing from Thembisa very soon. Once again, thank you and may you extend this grace to all other families in need,” read the statement.

The statement follows after Thembisa's fans were left panicked by her post on Instagram Stories saying she was fighting for her life in hospital.