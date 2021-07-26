WATCH | Heartbroken LaConco gets teary as she bids her father farewell
Reality TV star Nonkanyiso Conco, better known as LaConco, has shared she is in mourning after her father died last week.
Taking to social media to give her fans an update, the star shared that her father recently died. At the funeral service, , LaConco was seen teary-eyed saying her last goodbyes to her father.
In her emotional speech, the Real Housewives Of Durban star revealed she has been struggling through these Covid-19 times after having her own experiences with the coronavirus earlier this month.
“Just after I recovered from Covid-19, I got a phone call saying the man who taught me love was fighting for his life,” she said before explaining how her father’s death has left her devastated.
Watch here:
Yesterday we laid my mother’s rib, a daddy to me and granddad-ukwelusa mate of my son to rest.— Nonkanyiso Conco (@la_conco) July 25, 2021
His Grace is sufficient, konke kuyadlula… pic.twitter.com/d4BYGSDEPR
In the emotional posts of his funeral and burial, the star said she was grateful that her father saw her success and believes his soul is resting.
“I am grateful that God blessed me. Tato smelled the flowers while still alive. All we did today with Mamo was a bonus. The old man is resting,” she said.
She also took the opportunity to note the challenges her mum has been experiencing after her father's death, and congratulated her on her strength.
“I’ve witnessed my mum going through all sorts of emotions, seeing you losing your husband, Dear Mamo, well done kufeziwe, Tato is resting,” LaConco wrote.
Former president Jacob Zuma's ex-fiancée detailed her painful experience with the coronavirus before conquering it earlier this month.
The personality took to her Twitter to share her victory story with her followers. She tweeted that she had conquered the virus after having gone through the most. She described the pain she felt after testing positive for the virus as the worst she has ever felt.
“I have conquered Covid-19, I’ve never felt so much pain and consumed so much medication in my life!” she said.
I have conquered Covid- 19, I’ve never felt so much pain and consumed so much medication in my life! Above all grateful to God, my doctors family and friends. Today I had to spend the day at the spa… pic.twitter.com/No1JeWywm6— Nonkanyiso Conco (@la_conco) July 4, 2021