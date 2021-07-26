'I knew something wasn't right' — Musa Mthombeni tests positive for Covid-19

Attempts to get further comment from Musa were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any update will be added once received.

It is still unclear if vaccination against Covid-19 provides long term protection, but people who have been infected develop an immunity that protects them against reinfection, according to the health department.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says it is possible to contract Covid-19 even after getting the jab. It is still unclear if vaccinated individuals can spread the virus.

“Individuals may still be at risk of contracting Covid-19, though the disease will likely be milder in comparison to those who are unvaccinated. More evidence is required to confirm whether Covid-19 vaccines provide protection against asymptomatic or mild disease. Presently it remains unclear whether vaccinated individuals can still spread the disease to others, therefore caution is still required,” said the NICD.

Many on social media sent Musa well wishes: