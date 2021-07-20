Somizi calls out ‘trolls’ hiding racism and homophobia behind clap backs

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung says he is not happy with how trolls go below the belt when clapping back on social media, especially when they are homophobic or racist.

He took to Instagram recently to express how he felt about people using homophobia and racism to respond to hate on social media.

“I am very perturbed. When people have no proper or hit-hit clap backs, they resort to racism or homophobia, or they resort to being ageist or body shaming. For me, you’ve lost a battle especially if the person is not coming from any of the angles. Like [the person] is not attacking your race, is not attacking your sexuality, or attacking your physicality, you’ve already lost.”

Referring to a video he saw making the rounds on social media of a gay man bashing the Zulu nation, Somizi said that will he was not in support of tribalism, he was not in favour of trolls who brought up his sexuality as an argument.

“There’s a video of an obviously homosexual guy who is disrespecting the Zulu nation. Gay as I am, I find it offensive. I don’t support tribalism, but then Zulu straight people come and say ‘this gay person’. He’s gay. He did not hide behind it, he’s not ashamed of being a homosexual so if you think you are insulting a gay person by telling them they are gay, you’re not.” he said.

“Tell it for what it is. He’s being disrespectful and being a trialist. Stop being boring homophobes,” he said.

Watch the video below: