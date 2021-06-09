Stanley Street’s still got the vibe
About 40 years ago, Stanley Street had a single Italian restaurant called Nino’s, a mini-market and a (most excellent) butchery.
Today there are closer to 20 eateries, bravely bucking the economic downturn, while in the intervening years more than a dozen have opened up, been enjoyed and then closed...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.