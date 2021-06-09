Third wave expected to hit Eastern Cape next week, warns premier
The Eastern Cape is expected to be hit by the third wave of the coronavirus next week.
Premier Oscar Mabuyane said the South African Modelling Consortium estimated the third outbreak would start on Monday and rise until July 17 and beyond. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.