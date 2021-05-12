Thuso Mbedu gushes about working with 'amazing' US director Barry Jenkins

Actress Thuso Mbedu has opened up about working on the set of the forthcoming Amazon Prime series The Underground Railroad, raving about how director Barry Jenkins helped her in her US debut.

Taking to Instagram, the star answered a burning question that fans had about the star's experience acting in a film directed by the Oscar award-winning Moonlight director and co-writer.

“Working with Barry was amazing. It was one of the easiest things I've done. He makes it easy, man. It's like having a conversation — an easy, flowing, unforced conversation. We all knew and understood what we working towards and, through collaboration, we were able to help each other get there,” wrote Thuso.

She explained that through Barry's vision, he showed the cast what humanity looks like. She says that he made the cast and crew feel safe on set.

“Through him just being him, he showed us what humanity looks like. Barry is also very kind. He is crazy and funny and so welcoming and respectful of everyone. He has this thing where he’ll randomly check in to see if you’re OK. That just made everyone feel safe and understood,” she said.