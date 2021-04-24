Kelly Khumalo takes aim at 'Black Twitter': You are teaching your children how to be bullies

Kelly Khumalo has called out “Black Twitter”, accusing users of a mob mentality and encouraging bullying, which eventually rubs off on kids.

The songstress has never been scared to speak her mind and this week took to Instagram, as her alter-ego Barbra, to drop some truths.

She weighed in on the national conversation around bullying, claiming that Black Twitter was one of the root causes of the problem.

“I have seen how the majority of this country endorses bullying, even giving it a name: Black Twitter'. And you are surprised when your children follow in your footsteps. You are teaching them. If you want them to be kind humans, you start with being kind, even on the internet.”

She added that fixing the country starts with fixing yourself.

“Ask yourself if you are a good parent, if you are raising a bully or a kind child,” she added.