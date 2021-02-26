Virtual work parties: the good, the bad and the plain peculiar

Virtual work parties? You can't really mingle with colleagues, or dance with them, and it's tough to get in the disco mood in your home office. On the other hand, you can't spread disease, you don't have to traipse home and there's no chance of an ill-advised amorous encounter.

In the Covid-19 era though, gala options are limited. Companies are turning to events organisers to create virtual socials for staff. And with working-from-home here to stay, some expect demand to continue after the pandemic.

After almost a year of doing her job from home, Fintech worker Catharina Gehrke was finally able to get some proper office gossip in the virtual bathroom and smoking area at her company's online Christmas party.

The event she attended included a (virtual) taxi ride and dance floor, a Queen Elizabeth II impersonator, a cocktail-making class, plus (real) food and drink hampers.