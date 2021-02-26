Vusi Nova’s album a hit with fans, critics

Over the past few years Gqeberha singing sensation Vusumzi Nongxa, affectionately known as Vusi Nova, has cemented himself as one of the most prolific artists in the Afropop and gospel music genre.

The singer recently released his highly-anticipated new album NguMama, which has been met with a positive response from fans and critics around the country.

As he celebrates the release of his new project, Vusi Nova sat down with seasoned broadcaster Jon Savage on his What’s Your Poison? podcast and revealed everything from his early drug use to his topical relationship with Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung.

His passion for music started when he moved to his mother in Johannesburg from Gqeberha at the age of 14, the singer said.

“My mom had me when she was 18 so my grandmother told her ‘you don’t have a kid, you are going to go to school and finish your studies. This is my kid’,” he said.

“Once she finished her studies, she got a job in Johannesburg.

“She found a place, got a car and got a comfortable space and eventually told my grandmother ‘you have done a fantastic job raising this child but I am now in a position where I can take over’.

“Then, I moved to Johannesburg to live with my mother.”

Reflecting on his teenage years in Johannesburg, the star said his drug addiction started to take control.

“It started with a joint here and there before moving to 20 joints a day, and then I went onto mandrax, crack cocaine, ecstasy and more. I went all the way.

“I got really addicted to crack cocaine and it went on for years,” he said.

When he lost his mother at 21, a period he describes as one of his life’s most difficult times, the New Brighton-born performer’s drug abuse worsened.

Nova said it was only recently he started speaking about his drug problem and the real reason his mom passed away.

“My mother was HIV positive and, for the longest time, I was telling people that she had cancer because I was afraid of how people would label her,” he said.

“That shame made my drug use even more extreme.”

With his latest album, the singer says, he can finally honour his mother.

He also set the record straight regarding his friendship with Mhlongo-Motaung, which has been hitting the headlines.

“I have known Somizi for 16 years. I met him before I even got into the music industry. He’s so real and supportive,” he said.



“His success has been motivation for me to believe this is possible. Somizi is living proof that reaching your dreams is possible.”

Nova slammed the dating rumours, saying he had found someone trustworthy in Mhlongo-Motaung.

“People out there are saying that we are dating but we’re not dating. We have mutual respect for each other and we trust each other a lot.”

