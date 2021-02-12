Leisure

Berita drops official video for ‘Ndikhawulele’

Zamandulo Malonde Features reporter 12 February 2021

Afrosoul singer Berita's latest visual offering, the official music video for Ndikhawulele has finally arrived just in time for Valentine's Day.

Ndikhawulele (Meet Me Halfway) is the opening track to Berita's album Songs in the Key of Love released last year...

