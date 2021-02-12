Berita drops official video for ‘Ndikhawulele’

Afrosoul singer Berita's latest visual offering, the official music video for Ndikhawulele has finally arrived just in time for Valentine's Day.



Ndikhawulele (Meet Me Halfway) is the opening track to Berita's album Songs in the Key of Love released last year...

