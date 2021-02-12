BathuXSomizi | Here's why Somizi is big on supporting local

"I am a big fan of supporting local, and as much as some people might say 'Hai, Somizi wears Louis Vuitton', I think I have a great balance and I make sure the scale of local is about international brands."

These were the words of media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung who explained to TshisaLIVE why he chose to collaborate with the founder of Bathu sneakers Theo Baloyi.

The pair debuted their collaborative sneaker range #BathuXSomizi at a posh Covid-19 friendly event on February 11, in Midrand, Johannesburg.

"I believe we are sitting on wealth and we are the owners of that wealth, and if we emphasise and spread the message of supporting local, we are going to go far. Because we don't realise, not just as South Africans but as Africans, that we actually don't need the rest of the world.

"So it starts with one person at a time, one collaboration at a time and the direction and the aim is for our great grandchildren to completely support each other and own their products."

With the sneakers being available in four luxe shades, gold, diamond, platinum and ruby red, Somizi was left undecided as to which shoe design he loved the most.

"Asking me which shoe I love the most is like asking me to tell you which child I love the most. It's hard to tell as I love them all. I can rock the various range of sneakers based on the outfit that I'll be wearing that day."