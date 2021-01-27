Theo and his wife, Vourné, welcome a baby girl

The arrival of their baby girl comes two months after the couple threw a lavish baby shower.

Vourné took to Instagram and posted snaps of the shower, thanking her mother and husband.

“It was everything and more. I truly appreciate you both so much,” she said at the time.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE late last year, Theo said he was in a great space at the moment and loved being a family man.

“I am a very happy and excited husband. My wife is also really happy. It is during these hard times that we strive to look for something positive, to stay positive despite the challenges. Love always wins, even under lockdown.”

Among those who showered the couple with congratulation messages include actress Shonisani Masutha, Nicole Bessick and Cedric Nkolele