Greta Thunberg is the face of a generation anxious about climate change

Among the findings of the People’s Climate Vote survey was that close to 70% of people under 18 believe climate change is a global emergency versus 58% of those over 60. The overall average was 64%.

The UN Development Programme’s Cassie Flynn said this showed a “groundswell of support for ambitious climate action” that world leaders should take on board.

The poll comes at a critical time for governments as they plan stimulus packages to recover from the Covid-19 slump that will influence future generations, she added.

“This provides an unprecedented, comprehensive view of not only if people believe there is a climate crisis but also how they want to solve it, what are their priorities to get us out of this mess,” said Flynn.

Public belief in the emergency was highest in Britain, which is due to host a global UN summit on climate change in Scotland in November, and Italy with 81%. Support for climate action everywhere was much higher among those who had gone to university, the survey showed.