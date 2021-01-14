Stir your senses with Mastertons’ new freeze-dried instant coffee

Wake up SA! It’s time for a brewed awakening as Mastertons stirs your senses with its new, delicious Freeze-Dried Instant coffee.

As one of SA’s oldest coffee roasters, Mastertons was founded by Ronald “Jock” Masterton in 1924 and has been pioneering the roasting and blending of top-quality coffee in SA for more than 96 years.

With a rich legacy in Nelson Mandela Bay and striving to provide personalised service and a unique customer experience, Mastertons boasts a wide range of expertly crafted and freshly roasted coffee blends, as well as a collection of high-grade single-origin coffees.

“We’ve always hoped that one day all South African coffee drinkers would be able to experience and enjoy our coffee and while we’ve partnered with several retailers to make our ground and beans coffees available in different regions of the country, we’re very excited to now offer a truly Mastertons’ take on a quality freeze-dried instant coffee to coffee drinkers who prefer instant coffee,” says MD Ryler Masterton.