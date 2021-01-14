Stir your senses with Mastertons’ new freeze-dried instant coffee
Relax and recharge with a cup of top-quality coffee
Wake up SA! It’s time for a brewed awakening as Mastertons stirs your senses with its new, delicious Freeze-Dried Instant coffee.
As one of SA’s oldest coffee roasters, Mastertons was founded by Ronald “Jock” Masterton in 1924 and has been pioneering the roasting and blending of top-quality coffee in SA for more than 96 years.
With a rich legacy in Nelson Mandela Bay and striving to provide personalised service and a unique customer experience, Mastertons boasts a wide range of expertly crafted and freshly roasted coffee blends, as well as a collection of high-grade single-origin coffees.
“We’ve always hoped that one day all South African coffee drinkers would be able to experience and enjoy our coffee and while we’ve partnered with several retailers to make our ground and beans coffees available in different regions of the country, we’re very excited to now offer a truly Mastertons’ take on a quality freeze-dried instant coffee to coffee drinkers who prefer instant coffee,” says MD Ryler Masterton.
The 200g jars are distinctly “Mastertons” and feature a sleek and olde-worlde design, maintaining the brand’s charm, and helping keep the coffee fresher for longer, while also being reusable and recyclable.
Specially developed to suit the South African palate, Masterton’s freeze-dried instant coffee is full-bodied and brews a rich, aromatic cup with subtle hints of caramel, to be enjoyed all day, with its smooth taste – sure to bring you back for more.
Mastertons new freeze-dried instant coffee is now available at select Spar, Checkers and Shoprite stores in the Eastern Cape, and will soon be available in other retailers and provinces.
For more information, visit www.mastertonscoffee.co.za follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
This article was paid for by Masterstons.
