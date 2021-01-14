NZ's Devine slams fastest century in women's T20 cricket

"Whenever you have a bit of an extended break away from the game, you get nervous about (whether) you can come back into it," she told Spark Sport.

"So it was just (nice) to spend some time in the middle and get a few out of the screws.

"Sometimes I can get a little bit carried away ... and I get a bit over eager and play some rash shots so it was nice to stick to some decent cricket shots today and finish the job."

One of Devine's sixes grazed the cheek of a girl who was watching from the grass bank at the University Oval in Dunedin.

After the match, Devine went to check on the girl, who had an ice pack against her face but appeared to have avoided any serious injury.

A video posted on New Zealand women's cricket team's Twitter account showed Devine posing for a photo with the girl.

- Reuters