Pearl Thusi believes the world is like a horror movie right now, but worse!

Actress and media personality Pearl Thusi took to Twitter to lament the difficulties people have been facing the world over, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Though the star often has a TL full of inspiration and positivity, this week the Queen Sono star got real with her fans about what's going on in the world right now.

With the pandemic still raging and its increasing death toll and last week’s storming of the US Capitol Pearl admitted it felt like we are in a nightmare where is no option to wake up.

“The planet right now is like a horror movie. Scared of some invisible thing that could kill you if you go outside. Like a demon that enters you and no-one can help you.

“But it’s scary and actually real, so it’s more like a nightmare you can’t wake up from,” tweeted Pearl.