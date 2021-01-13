Leisure

'Another star gone too soon': Mmusi Maimane and Thuli Madonsela pay tribute to Lindiwe Ndlovu

Unathi Nkanjeni Reporter 13 January 2021
Lindiwe Ndlovu died in her sleep on Monday.
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane and former public protector Thuli Madonsela have paid tribute to actress Lindiwe Ndlovu after her death on Monday.

The 45-year-old veteran actress died in her sleep, her agent, Lynne Higgins of Gaenor Artiste Management, confirmed to TshisaLIVE.

Lynne said Lindiwe died after suffering from health complications, but would not speculate whether her death was related to Covid-19.

“It's been a very difficult day. She passed this morning. She had medical issues, high blood pressure and so on. She apparently had trouble breathing and passed away in her sleep. I do not know if her death was related to Covid-19,” she said.

On Twitter, Maimane said SA has lost “one of the most formidable acting talents in the nation”. 

“I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends and work colleagues of Lindiwe Ndlovu. May her soul Rest In Peace,” he said.

Madonsela said Lindiwe was “another star gone too soon”. 

“Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the talented actress Lindiwe Ndlovu,” said Madonsela.

Filmmaker Mmabatho Montsho thanked Lindiwe for being a “pleasure” to work with.

“Condolences to Lindiwe’s loved ones. The screen and stage will deeply miss her as well. It was a pleasure working with you, Lindiwe,” she said.

Lindiwe was most recently celebrated for her acting skills when she brought the role of Sharon to life on Mzansi Magic’s Lockdown, produced by Mandla N.

In September last year, she scored a role on Mzansi Magic's isiZulu series Ifalakhe.

