Hard look at life inside SA’s maximum security prisons
You either join a gang or remain a “Franz” and face the consequences for as long as you are in prison.
This ultimatum is just one revelation of the conditions in SA’s Brandvlei Correctional Centre, as seen on the new season of international docu-series, Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons. ..
