Eastern Cape filmmakers turn focus on mental illness

The Eastern Cape Film Festival has partnered with Slate 2 Productions to bring awareness around mental illness through a new short film titled Eruption.



Slate 2 Productions is an Eastern Cape all-female production company lead by Sinomtha Nduna and Miselwa Ngamlana, and the Eastern Cape Film Festival a developmental initiative headed by Nceba Mqolomba, who is also chair of the Eastern Cape Film Forum...

