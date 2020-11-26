Prince Kaybee gets nod from Time magazine but bemoans not being celebrated at home

Award-winning DJ Prince Kaybee is not too stoked by the recognition he's received from US publication Time for his song, Uwrongo, which features Shimza, Black Motion and Ami Faku.

The renowned magazine featured Kaybee's hit song on its coveted “10 Best Songs of 2020” list. Taking the ninth spot, Uwrongo made the cut as the only African song.

While the news brought excitement to Kaybee's fans, he took to Twitter and expressed how “nice” it was to get the nod from the magazine but wished the recognition had gone to someone else.

“Really tired of these wins and don't get celebrated enough,” he wrote, adding to the “shade” in the South African music industry.