SNAPS | Inside the touching celebration of Mshoza's life at memorial

Close friends and family gathered at Bassline on Wednesday to celebrate the life of the late kwaito artist Nomasonto “Mshoza” Maswanganyi and those who tuned in virtually joined in to hear heartfelt stories about the life and times of the Kortes hitmaker.

Mshoza died on Thursday at the age of 37, leaving behind her two children and two siblings.

Keeping to the numbers specified by the Covid-19 regulations, Mshoza's closest friends, industry mates and her family showed up to celebrate her life, while her fans attended virtually.

Friends spoke fondly and candidly about the larger than life personality of the late child star.

Oscar Mlangeni spoke about how he and his ex partner Nimrod Nkosi helped nurture Mshoza’s talent and how they were protective of her as a child star. He added that Mshoza made it easy because she was respectful, but simultaneously made it hard because she was a tomboy who insisted on acting like a boy at most times.

Another person who played a role in Mshoza's career, Mzura, thanked the star's family for sharing her with the country.

“Mshoza started my record label with me as my first artist,” Mzura said, before he spoke about their rollercoaster working relationship.

Mzura also thanked DJ Fresh, saying he was the only one who gave them a chance and played their song Hlaba Lingene on radio, the hit that served as Mshoza's comeback at the time.

He says Mshoza made it in a male-dominated industry because she saw herself as a god. She was intelligent and streetwise, even more than most guys, he said.

“Sonto called herself the goddess of Kwaito ... that’s what she believed” said Slova.

Here are the pictures from the sombre event below: