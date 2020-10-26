Pearl Modiadie defends former Miss SA Sasha-Lee against new wave of body-shamers

In June, Sasha-Lee slammed a “body shaming” City Press report, which speculated on whether she was pregnant.

Shortly after the article made the rounds on social media, the Miss SA organisation issued a statement disputing the claims. It said it would be taking legal action against the paper.

Sasha-Lee also responded to the article in an Instagram Live broadcast, saying she usually brushed “fake news” aside but she wanted to address the claims.

“I know I’m not pregnant. I know who I am. I am comfortable in my skin. It’s not even about weight. It’s about every girl that hasn’t felt comfortable or like she does not fit in. You don’t have to fit in. Just be yourself. That’s all and that’s enough.

“I’m so disappointed in the fact that we’re supposed to be building each other up but we choose to break each other down. I hope this is a teachable moment for every single one of you.”