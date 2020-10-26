Top official in crosshairs after fatal hit-and-run

Family grieve for man killed while helping others

PREMIUM

A high-ranking Eastern Cape government administrator has been questioned by police in connection with a fatal hit-and-run near Peddie.



Sphamandla Mtya, 32, was knocked down while on the side of the road helping victims of a crash between a taxi and another vehicle at about 8pm on September 11...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.