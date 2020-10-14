Leisure

SNAPS | Inside Zodwa Wabantu’s 35th birthday celebration

By Masego Seemela - 14 October 2020
Zodwa Wabantu is kicking off celebrations leading to her birthday on October 30.
Image: Instagram/ Zodwa Wabantu

Mzansi socialite Zodwa Wabantu recently kicked off her month-long celebrations to her 35th birthday in style at Sunnyside Lifestyle Lounge, Tshwane.

Zodwa, who is no stranger to being OTT, kickstarted the month-long festivities on Saturday when she hosted a glamorous dinner party for her closest family and friends.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Zodwa revealed the décor and details.  

Boasting a gold and white theme with green accents in the floral arrangements, uGurl's birthday table was complete with gold cutlery and black serviettes.

With a lit guest list including Babes Wodumo, Dladla Mshunqisi and NaakMusiq, Zodwa hinted that her man was in attendance on her special night, revealing in a caption how he prefers to open things for her when he's around.

