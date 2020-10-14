SNAPS | Inside Zodwa Wabantu’s 35th birthday celebration
Mzansi socialite Zodwa Wabantu recently kicked off her month-long celebrations to her 35th birthday in style at Sunnyside Lifestyle Lounge, Tshwane.
Zodwa, who is no stranger to being OTT, kickstarted the month-long festivities on Saturday when she hosted a glamorous dinner party for her closest family and friends.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, Zodwa revealed the décor and details.
Boasting a gold and white theme with green accents in the floral arrangements, uGurl's birthday table was complete with gold cutlery and black serviettes.
With a lit guest list including Babes Wodumo, Dladla Mshunqisi and NaakMusiq, Zodwa hinted that her man was in attendance on her special night, revealing in a caption how he prefers to open things for her when he's around.
